Emeka Egbuka Breaks Silence On X Account Controversy, That Isn't Me!

The sports world is finally hearing from Emeka Egbuka after an X account with his name shared a viral post questioning whether CTE is real ... and he's confirming what the Tampa Buccaneers said earlier this week -- he had nothing to do with it!!

Egbuka posted a statement on his Instagram Friday afternoon, clearing the air about his affiliation with the account.

See way too many legit people on here following this account. This is not Emeka Egbuka.



Block this account ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/CbiOBZ78ab pic.twitter.com/QUFVWkeafC @RealisticBuck

"I haven't had twitter since high school," Egbuka wrote. "That account on X isn't me."

Some people believed the team was just covering for him by saying it wasn't actually Egbuka -- as the Bucs tagged it numerous times over the course of his rookie season.

They weren't the only ones apparently duped -- several notable names were among the thousands who followed the account ... including the National Football League Players Association, NFL Films and multiple media members.

From what we saw before the account was pulled ... it was mostly dormant for years, with very few original posts and reposts. It had only made three posts in 2026, all since March 9 … raising the possibility that someone recently gained control of the account.