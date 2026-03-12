Patrick Mahomes Posts Sweet Throwback With Brittany for Wedding Anniversary
Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday ... and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared a throwback pic to prove she's always been his "day 1," even before his rise to NFL superstardom.
The three-time Super Bowl champ posted a series of pics on Instagram set to J. Cole and Burna Boy's "Only You'' song ... and included a photo from their teenage years.
"My Day 1 ❤️," Mahomes said in the caption. "Happy Anniversary!"
Brittany -- who shared wedding photos on her own page to celebrate their special day -- loved his post, commenting, "Omgggg🥹🥹🥹 I LOVE YOUUUU ♾️🤍. The song 🥹🥹"
P and B started dating in 2012 while high school kids -- way before Mahomes became a two-time NFL MVP and one of the highest-paid players in league history.
The couple got engaged in 2020 and later tied the knot at a romantic wedding at the Olowalu Plantation House in Maui, Hawaii, on March, 12, 2022.
They share three children: daughters Sterling Skye and Golden Raye, and son Patrick III, AKA Bronze.
Happy Anniversary!