Zach Bryan Drops $12M on Jack Kerouac Manuscript Scroll at Jim Irsay Auction

Zach Bryan just dropped some serious cash on a literary treasure ... shelling out a whopping $12 million for Jack Kerouac’s legendary "On The Road" scroll at the auction of Jim Irsay’s memorabilia collection this month.

The country star snagged the iconic manuscript during Christie’s New York sale ... which tracks, considering Zach bought the Saint Jean Baptiste Church in Lowell, Mass. last year ... with plans to turn it into a museum dedicated to the legendary American novelist and poet.

The typescript scroll of Jack Kerouac's "On the Road" was estimated to go for around $2.5 million ... but Zach ended up paying $12,135,000.

The scroll -- Kerouac famously taped paper together in one long roll so he wouldn't have to keep reloading pages into his typewriter as he wrote furiously -- was part of the massive pop culture collection owned by late philanthropist and Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who died last year.

Irsay’s stash proved a huge draw for collectors ... with the first night alone featuring 44 lots that raked in more than $89 million.