Zach Bryan's Ex Brianna Lapaglia Says His Marriage Was Dig at Her

021726_brianna_lapaglia zach kal
TWINNING
Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia says Zach Bryan's new bride is her carbon copy ... and she says her ex-boyfriend's wedding was actually a shot at her.

Brianna unloaded on her country music star ex in an appearance on the "Impaulsive" podcast with hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak.

Samantha Leonard Brianna LaPaglia GETTTY COMP
Logan points out Zach's new wife, Samantha Leonard, bears a striking resemblance to Brianna ... and she agrees, even going so far as to say Zach planned his wedding as a dig at her.

Some may say Zach just has a type ... but Brianna says he's a textbook narcissist.

Sounds like Brianna has been experimenting since her relationship with Zach ... 'cause she tells Logan and Mike she's been seeing women.

021726_brianna_lapaglia women kal
MY TYPE
The difference between banging men and women, at least as far as Brianna is concerned ... "Sex with a woman is just sweeter."

Sounds like a dig at Zach!!!

