Zach Bryan Takes Aim at Ex Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia in New Diss Tracks

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia just got torched by her ex Zach Bryan -- 'cause his new album is packed with scathing diss tracks ... and it’s painfully clear they’re aimed at one person and one person only!

On the track "Skin" from his sixth studio album released Friday, the Grammy winner got brutally graphic about taking a "blade to my old tattoos" to "drain the blood between me and you," even singing about dragging the blade across his own skin before declaring, "I ain’t ever touching yours again."

Back when they were still an item, Brianna inked her arm with the words, "How lucky are we?" which is the same lyric in a 2024 Bryan song "28." Bryan reportedly got a similar tattoo to match Brianna's.

On "Plastic Cigarette," Bryan croons about crossing paths with someone "evil" in Queens, New York -- and it’s worth noting he and Brianna first sparked their romance in 2023 after she attended his concert at Queens’ Forest Hills Stadium.

Another track, "With Heaven on Top," includes the lyrics "Used to know some folks who put it all online, but you paint landscapes in the evening time" -- a pretty obvious diss, seemingly comparing his ex to his new love, Samantha Leonard.

Nothing’s been officially confirmed, but all signs point to the lyrics taking aim at his messy split from Brianna ... who previously claimed Zach slapped a $12-mil NDA in front of her, which she refused to sign.

The exes called it quits in October 2024, and in the fallout, Barstool Sports’ Brianna accused him of emotional abuse and infidelity.