'Grange Hill' Actor John Alford Found Dead in Jail Cell After Sex Crimes Conviction

John Alford -- a British actor who was convicted on sex offenses connected to two teenage girls last year -- has died in prison.

The Mirror and the BBC confirmed the news with a spokesperson for the prison system ... who told them, "John Shannon died in prison on 13 March 2026. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate."

Shannon was Alford's legal last name ... however, he went by Alford professionally.

Alford rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s on the British TV show "Grange Hill" and "London's Burning."

However, Alford's promising career was derailed after a series of arrests ... including a conviction for supplying drugs to an undercover reporter. The incident got Alford fired from "London's Burning."

Then, in 2024, Alford was charged with sex offenses connected to teenager girls.

Alford was accused of assaulting a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old in 2022. The 14-year-old told the court Alford raped her in two different locations in the house after drinking vodka with him.

Alford vehemently denied the allegations against him before and after he was convicted in September 2025. In January of this year, a judge sentenced Alford to 8 years, 6 months in prison.