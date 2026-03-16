'Baywatch' Actress Alexandra Paul Arrested After Dogs Taken From Facility

Actress Alexandra Paul -- known for her roles on "Baywatch" and John Carpenter's "Christine" -- is in hot water with the law ... she was arrested in Wisconsin over the weekend, TMZ has learned.

According to criminal records obtained by TMZ, Alexandra was arrested and booked Sunday on one count of trespassing. The papers say she was arrested on Sunday morning and later booked in county jail that afternoon.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office ... Alexandra's arrest was related to a protest at Ridglan Farms -- a controversial breeding facility in Blue Mounds, about 30 miles west of Madison.

Local outlet WMTV reports Ridglan breeds beagles used in scientific research and has been a constant focus of animal welfare activists.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office tells us ... activists broke into the facility and began removing numerous dogs Sunday, later resulting in the arrests of approximately 20 people.

The sheriff's office said in a statement ... "two vehicles, along with burglary tools and other evidence, were seized at the scene," adding "some of the beagles taken were recovered and returned to Ridglan Farms, but several beagles remain unaccounted for."

The investigation remains ongoing.

Alexandra is perhaps best known for playing Lt. Stephanie Holden on "Baywatch" from 1992 to 1997.