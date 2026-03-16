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Hit The Shower With Avani Gregg ... Bikini Hot Shots In The Bahamas!

Hit The Shower With Avani Gregg ... Bikini Hot Shots In The Bahamas 🚿

By TMZ Staff
Published
Avani Gregg's Sexy Shower Shots In The Bahamas
Launch Gallery
CAUTION: SLIPPERY WHEN WET Launch Gallery

Avani Gregg is getting a little wet and wild -- and we’ve got a gallery that might just make you wish you were there too!

The social media star is serving serious summer vibes ... looking stunning in a bikini while rinsing off under an outdoor shower and striking pose after pose like a total pro.

Think you’re a real Avani expert? Test yourself with our puzzle game -- piece it together and see if you can complete the pic.

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Once you’ve cracked it ... reward yourself by checking out the gallery!

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