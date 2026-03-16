Wrestling Ref Dallas Edwards 911 Call Released After In-Ring Medical Emergency

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TMZ Sports has obtained the 911 call made after wrestling referee Dallas Edwards suffered a medical emergency in the ring during an Ohio Valley Wrestling match last Thursday ... and you can hear the panic in the voice of the caller as he desperately attempts to get help.

During the call, which occurred approximately 2-3 minutes after Edwards hit his head on the mat, the caller tells the operator the man needs help "right now."

I just watched the referee having a seizure in OVW, and its fucking horrible. These idiots just wrestle around him, and then as he's stiff and shaking, one of the clowns just drags him out the way. One of the worst things I've seen in wrestling, and that is saying something pic.twitter.com/PvJ7Oy7Hlm @swerve383658

As the call progressed, Edwards began to move, which was an encouraging sign ... but there was still great concern over his well-being. While people at the venue waited for help to arrive, multiple people jumped in to assist Edwards.

"I've got a firefighter, EMT with him," the caller said. "PT person who's here for medical."

Edwards was later rushed off to the hospital ... where he was diagnosed with a concussion and a subdural hematoma -- a brain bleed.

Edwards spoke directly to fans Friday night in a post on his X account, thanking everyone for their support, and making it clear he holds no ill will towards anyone involved in the match.

"I am not mad at anyone or anything other than the situation as a whole, and that I've been sitting for 24 straight hours in the hospital lol."

Despite Edwards giving everyone a pass, many fans didn't ... especially not wrestler Tony Evans, who dragged the ref towards the corner of the ring while he was out cold, even kicking him at one point.

Evans later addressed the moment in a post to his Facebook account, explaining he was unaware how serious the situation was at the time.

"Had I known in that split-second moment when I moved him that something was wrong, I would've immediately stopped and tended to him as best I knew how," Evans said. "I wish I had known the severity of the situation, nothing is more important in pro wrestling than the safety of ALL involved."