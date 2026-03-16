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Meghan Trainor Selling Los Angeles Estate for $6.9 Million

Meghan Trainor L.A. Pad Hits the Market for $6.9M!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Meghan Trainor Lists L.A. Home
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For $ale! Launch Gallery
Anthony Barcelo/Getty

Meghan Trainor is looking to part ways with her sprawling Los Angeles area estate ... 'cause TMZ has learned she's put the property on the market for millions.

Real estate sources tell us the Encino compound hit the market about a week ago for $6.9 million, offering a massive celebrity retreat tucked behind gates and tall hedges.

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Josh Bustos

The property is huge by any standard -- featuring 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and about 14,164 square feet of living space, all sitting on roughly 1.09 acres.

Meghan purchased the home back in 2020 for $6.55 million, so depending on where the final sale price lands, she could walk away with a little extra cash in her pocket.

Meghan Trainor Lists LA Home 3
Anthony Barcelo

The modern estate opens to a sweeping motor court and a dramatic main residence known for its soaring ceilings and bold architectural design. Inside, a grand double staircase leads to bright living and dining areas, along with a chef’s kitchen designed to flow seamlessly into the backyard for easy indoor-outdoor living.

One standout feature ... a professional recording studio on the lower level with its own private entrance.

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Anthony Barcelo

Upstairs, the home includes five bedrooms, highlighted by a primary suite with dual walk-in closets, a spa-style bathroom with dual showers and a private terrace.

The outdoor space is resort territory -- featuring a newly built pool and spa with a waterfall and slide, a full-size tennis court, putting green, fire pit lounge, and a covered outdoor dining area with a built-in barbecue.

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Josh Bustos

The property also includes a detached guest house with a full gym and private guest quarters.

Justin P. Huchel of Carolwood Estates holds the listing.

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