Jack Hughes Says It's 'Bulls***' Hockey Hall Has Golden Goal Puck

Jack Hughes officially has beef with the Hockey Hall of Fame -- the Team USA hero says he can't wrap his head around why his golden goal puck currently lives in Toronto ... claiming that piece of history belongs to him!!

The New Jersey Devils star shared his feelings known in an interview with ESPN on Tuesday ... saying he's actively working on getting his hands on the puck.

"I'm trying to get it," Hughes said. "Like, that's bulls*** that the Hockey Hall of Fame has it, in my opinion. Why would they have that puck?"

He went on to say he feels the same way for Megan Keller ... who hit the back of the net in overtime to give the women's team the gold medal, too.

The outlet noted the pucks are on display alongside a Hilary Knight jersey and Brady Tkachuk's sweater.

Hughes previously had no idea what happened to the puck ... but he feels like if he were to get it back, he would turn it into an irreplaceable gift.

"I wouldn't even want it for myself. I'd want it for my dad. I know he'd just love, love having it."

Look away. 🚫👀

…too late, right? 😌



Since you’re here… you might as well witness greatness.



Olympic artifacts are arriving soon at the Hall. 🏅✨



📸 Morgan Harris | HHOF#MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/P79xxqRsOE @HockeyHallFame

Hughes explained his dad, Jim, loves to keep things from his career -- and the same applies for his fellow hockey brothers, Quinn and Luke.

"When I look back in time in my career, I don't collect too many things for myself, but my dad's a monster collector for the three of us. I know he would have a special place for it."