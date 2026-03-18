Kerry Washington Dials 'Scandal' Costar Tony Goldwyn on Podcast to Discuss Steamy Scenes

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Kerry Washington was feeling a little Scandalous -- calling up her former costar Tony Goldwyn for a cheeky chat about their famously steamy chemistry.

It all went down on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast … with Alex Cooper daring Kerry to ring Tony and relive the hottest moment between their characters Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Grant ... and yeah, he didn’t hold back!

The two picked up like no time had passed ... with Tony casually dropping that their steamiest scene was hooking up in an electrical closet.

Spicy stuff ... especially when Kerry pointed out they were at one of his kids' baptisms at the time ... joking they were "bad people."