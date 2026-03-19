Missing Alabama Student Jimmy Gracey's Body Found in Barcelona Marina

The body of missing college student James "Jimmy" Gracey has been found in the ocean off the beaches of Barcelona, according to local Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

The paper reports his father -- who flew to the city to join the search -- has been notified ... and no foul play is suspected in the University of Alabama student's death. Jimmy's body was found "at a depth of four meters in the waters" of Barcelona's Port Olímpic, a marina, this afternoon.

WLS-TV in Chicago reports Gracey's family -- he grew up in the Chicagoland area -- released a statement thanking the public for their concern and asking for privacy. As we reported ...

The 20-year-old's family reported him missing when he didn't return to his Airbnb after a night out Monday ... his mother put out a plea for help on Facebook the next morning.

He was last seen around 3 AM Tuesday at the popular beachfront club Shôko ... and on Wednesday, police found his wallet floating in the water near Somorrostro Beach.

Jimmy was in Barcelona visiting friends for spring break.

He was 20 years old.