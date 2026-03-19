Missing Alabama Student Jimmy Gracey's Wallet Found in Ocean Off Barcelona

A wallet belonging to James "Jimmy" Gracey -- the University of Alabama student who went missing in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday -- was reportedly found in the ocean near where he vanished.

A Catalan Police aquatic unit scoured the water in search of the 20-year-old American spring breaker and came up with James' wallet off Somorrostro beach -- just a few hundred feet from the popular nightclub Shôko, where James was reportedly last seen -- according to Alabama's WBMA-TV.

As we told you, James' mother, Therese Gracey, asked for help finding James in a Facebook post, writing that James "didn't make it back to the Airbnb" but cops have his phone.

In a statement to WVUA-TV in Alabama, the family says Jimmy was last seen hanging out at the beachfront club around 3 AM and was wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and a gold chain with a rhinestone cross.