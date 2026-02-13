Texas A&M Student's Death Ruled Suicide by Medical Examiner, Family Calls BS

Brianna Aguilera, the 19-year-old Texas A&M student who was found dead after the school's football game against the University of Texas, died by suicide according to the Travis County Medical Examiner ... but the family still doesn't believe it.

TMZ obtained the medical examiner's report and it says "the manner of death is best classified as suicide."

In the report, the ME says toxicology testing revealed Brianna had alcohol and Delta-8-THC in her system.

The ME's report references an investigation from the Austin Police Department that found Brianna was last seen alive on the balcony of an apartment building ... 17 stories up and 169 feet above where her body was found unresponsive on the ground.

What's more, the ME says there was no indication another person was involved in Brianna's death ... at least based on the police investigation.

Police said they found a typed-out suicide note on Brianna's phone, written several days before her death, and the ME mentions the note in the report and says the railing of the balcony was 44.5 inches. The ME says Brianna was 62 inches and the height difference between Brianna and the balcony railing makes it "unlikely" Briana "accidentally fell over the railing while standing on the ground."

The ME says the cause of death is blunt force trauma and the manner is suicide ... but Brianna's family attorney, Tony Buzbee, tells us ... "This finding was made in large part based on the shoddy work of the Austin Police Department."

In a statement, Buzbee says ... "Since Brianna Aguilera tragically lost her life, there has been an overwhelming amount of love and support for Brianna and her family. There has also been an overwhelming amount of criticism concerning the authorities for their handling of the investigation surrounding her death. Specifically, the Austin Police Department, without a legitimate investigation, quickly concluded that Brianna’s death was a suicide."

Buzbee adds ... "This effort was far from what’s expected of law enforcement. As an example, the Austin Police Department and those involved in the investigation failed to review phone records of Brianna and those immediately connected to her or those at the scene. They failed to interview all witnesses, failed to take statements under oath, failed to put together an accurate timeline, failed to secure video footage, and most importantly, failed to follow through and interview witnesses, even the ones that we identified for them."

As we reported ... APD previously determined Brianna died by suicide, and Buzbee called BS.

Buzbee says the "medical examiner’s flawed conclusion changes nothing" and tells us, "The Austin Police Department's 'investigation' fell woefully short. Brianna deserved better. Her family deserves better."