Barry Keoghan Reveals He Hid From Online Hate After Sabrina Carpenter Split

Barry Keoghan is revealing he went into hiding due to a wave of online hate criticizing his looks, stemming from his breakup with pop queen Sabrina Carpenter.

The "Saltburn" star appeared on SiriusXM’s "The Morning Mash Up" Friday and admitted the online abuse has taken a toll on him, saying ... "There’s a lot of hate online. It’s a lot of abuse of how I look."

Keoghan adds "I think I removed myself from online, but I’m still a curious human being that wants to go on and, if I attend an event or if I go somewhere, you want to see how it was received. And it’s not nice."

The Irish actor revealed he’s been avoiding public events because of the constant backlash. He shares, “It’s becoming a problem. I don’t have to hide away because I am hiding away. I don’t have to go to places because I actually don’t go to places because of these things. But when that starts leaking into your art, it becomes a problem because then you don’t even want to be on screen anymore.”

Keoghan -- who is a father to three-year-old Brando -- said he’s also worried about the impact this hate will have on his young son, telling the radio show, "It is disappointing for the fans, but it’s also disappointing that my little boy has to read all of this stuff when he gets older."

Barry and Sabrina split back in December of 2024 after being inseparable for the year they were dating, with Keoghan even being featured in the "Please Please Please" music video where Sabrina sings all about begging her fella to not do her dirty ... but once the couple called it quits, SC fans instantly ditched their support for Barry.