President Trump Says He's 'Glad' Robert Mueller is Dead

President Donald Trump was quick to react to the news of former FBI Director Robert Mueller's dead ... saying, "Good, I'm glad he's dead."

The President continues his post on Truth Social with, "He can no longer hurt innocent people!"

Things between Robert Mueller and Donald Trump were seriously icy during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election ... with Trump blasting it nonstop as a “witch hunt.”

Mueller’s report didn’t find enough to charge Trump with working with Russia, but it also didn’t let him off the hook on possible obstruction … setting up a messy ending where Trump claimed total victory, while the findings still raised plenty of eyebrows.