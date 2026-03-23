'America's Got Talent' Star Jourdan Blue Arrested for DWI

"America's Got Talent" standout Jourdan Blue was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated ... TMZ has learned.

Arrest records from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana show not only was he nabbed for DWI -- he was also booked for allegedly driving on a suspended license, careless operation, and open container in motor vehicle. We're still trying to find out additional details of the arrest.

Fans will remember Jourdan as the street performer from New Orleans who earned a golden buzzer from judge Howie Mandel during the Season 20 premiere of 'AGT' in 2025. Jourdan ended up finishing in 3rd place on the reality TV competition show.

Jourdan's time on the show won him an immediate fan base nationwide, as viewers were touched by his emotional performances and his moving life story.

According to Blue, he spent many nights performing on the street to provide for his girlfriend and his young son, Jax.