Legendary Bodybuilder Lee Haney In Need of Kidney Donor, Asks Fans For Help

Legendary bodybuilder Lee Haney is asking fans for help -- the eight-time Mr. Olympia champion says he needs a living kidney donor.

Despite the serious health issue, Haney says he's doing well.

The 66-year-old opened up on social media on Tuesday, after rumors began circulating that Lee was very ill ... following a post from his children that referenced the need for the organ.

"I am alive and well," Haney said, "It’s appalling to see how fast rumors can spread. Yes, I am in need of a living kidney donor as communicated by my two awesome children."

"Many of you have sent prayers my way, and I appreciate them deeply. My approach is to be proactive as I face this current challenge."

According to Haney's kids, Lee knew for almost three decades that he would eventually need a kidney transplant.

"Thank you all for being genuinely concerned," Haney said, "I am still well and fully functional. I’m not needed in heaven at the time🙏🏽❤️🫵🏽."

Haney is widely considered one of the greatest bodybuilders ever, sharing the record for most Mr. Olympia titles (8) with Ronnie Coleman.

The 5'11" bodybuilder earned numerous other awards during his amazing career ... and was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.