NHL Reporter Jessi Pierce Honored In Press Box After Tragic Death

Days after NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three kids were tragically killed in a devastating fire at their Minneapolis home ... the Tampa Bay Lightning shared a touching gesture as they welcomed the Minnesota Wild to town -- leaving an open spot in the press box for the longtime beat writer.

The team's social media account posted a photo of the spot in the media room reserved for Pierce, which featured her name on a card and a vase of flowers.

Before the puck was dropped, there was also a moment of silence in the arena for Pierce.

According to the White Bear Lake Fire Department, it received a call for a house fire shortly before 5:30 AM on Saturday. When responders arrived, they said they found "a fully involved structure fire and immediately began fire suppression efforts."

Crews found one adult, three children and a dog inside the home -- all were declared deceased. It was later revealed that it was Pierce and her three kids.

While the investigation remains open, officials said yesterday that preliminary findings have not pointed to any evidence that this fire was intentionally set.

They honored @jessi_pierce tonight in Tampa 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/RKo8rc3GgC @MrsAllieRae

"The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children,” the NHL said in a statement. “Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade. We will miss her terribly."