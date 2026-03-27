Man Arrested After Brutal Dog Assault Caught on Camera in Connecticut

A man authorities believe is at the center of a disturbing viral video showing a pit bull being violently attacked has turned himself in ... and cops say the backlash was so intense it nearly overwhelmed their department.

According to cops, Michael Gerchy surrendered Friday at Connecticut's Glastonbury Police Department on two active warrants -- one for animal cruelty and another for violating a protective order.

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Authorities say the investigation kicked off on March 12, when officers first caught wind of a shocking video circulating online that allegedly showed Gerchy assaulting one of his own dogs at a residence in Glastonbury.

Cops say they moved fast, verifying the footage and working closely with prosecutors to secure an arrest warrant the very same day. Given the severity of the accusations, the warrant was approved for extradition anywhere in the United States.

Investigators quickly tracked Gerchy out of state and coordinated with other law enforcement agencies to locate him ... while also looping in animal control officials to check on the welfare of the dogs seen in the video. Authorities say the animals are currently out of state and not within their jurisdiction.

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The case exploded online, drawing massive global attention ... and police say the flood of calls and emails from concerned members of the public strained department resources.

There was also confusion swirling on social media, with some falsely claiming the suspect worked for the Glastonbury Police Department or that the dogs belonged to an officer -- however, police shut that down, making it clear Gerchy has never been a Glastonbury cop, and no department employees were involved.

Gerchy was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court later today.

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