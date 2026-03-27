Michael Jordan Admits NASCAR Lawsuit Was Personal While 23XI Dominates Track

Michael Jordan is back in the spotlight for something he's no stranger to -- winning.

His Airness is opening up about his legal war with NASCAR and didn’t hold back in a sit-down interview on Friday with CBS’ Gayle King … admitting his lawsuit against the racing giant wasn’t just business -- it was personal.

“100%,” Jordan said when asked if his intention was to shake up the sport.

The NBA legend -- now co-owner of 23XI Racing -- explained that once he got deeper into NASCAR, he didn’t like what he saw ... particularly when it came to how the people “putting on the show” were treated compared to those at the top.

At first, MJ said he didn’t have much say … but once he understood the system, he started pushing for change.

And that meant going straight at NASCAR, even if it meant taking risks.

"I was all in," Jordan said. "I was aggressively gonna win, you know. I became a competitor all over again."

Jordan made it clear he was willing to lose the case or even get pushed out of the sport if it forces change … saying he wanted people to “wake up” to what he believes is wrong.

But here’s the wild part ... after all this unfolded behind the scenes, 23XI Racing is absolutely dominating on Sundays.

The team has won four of the first six races this season, including the crown jewel, the Daytona 500 -- proving MJ isn’t just making noise off the track, he’s backing it up where it counts.

Jordan and his team scored a settlement tied to their legal fight in December -- the terms remain undisclosed -- after accusing NASCAR of anticompetitive and monopolistic practices.

Still, even for a six-time NBA champ, the courtroom isn’t exactly home turf.

Jordan admitted he was nervous about potentially taking the stand … but once the lawsuit became public, it was go time.

“I wouldn’t sue you if I didn’t think we had a good case," Jordan said. "And we had a good case."