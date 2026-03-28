MLB Fans Caught on Video Fighting at Dodger Stadium Opening Day

The L.A. Dodgers may have won their opening day game against the Arizona Diamondbacks ... but some of their fans were big losers getting into a video-recorded brawl.

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All the madness began Thursday afternoon at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, but the video above surfaced Friday on Instagram, and the footage is quite eye-popping.

Check it out ... in the clip, two women and two men go toe-to-toe in the stands, wrestling each other, pulling hair and throwing punches. During the brawl, one of the men falls backward, slamming into a metal railing ... but it doesn't seem like he or anyone else was seriously injured.

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Opening day wasn't the only host to some fighting ... in a second clip -- which appears to be from the Friday game -- another fan gets into a heated argument with some customers sitting at a table at one of the stadium's bars. The dude tells the customers they're not allowed at the table, which doesn't go over too well, and the situation quickly devolves.

Soon enough, security guards arrive and ... well, you'll just have to see what happens next. Don't wanna spoil it for you.