Alex Vesia's Wife Shares Heartbreaking Post About Late Daughter On Opening Day

'What I Would Give To Have My Sterling Girl Here'

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Opening Day game was an emotional one for the Vesia family ... with Alex's wife sharing a heartbreaking post about their late daughter.

Kayla Vesia was present at Dodger Stadium as the back-to-back World Series champions took on the Arizona Diamondbacks ... and she admitted it was "a very bittersweet" start to the season.

"What I would give to have my Sterling girl here, carrying her in my heart always," she said.

As we previously reported, baby Sterling passed away two days after the Dodgers announced that Vesia would not participate in the Fall Classic last October due to a "deeply personal family matter."

They explained the absence days after the Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 to secure their second straight title.

"Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th," the Vesias said. "There are no words to describe the pain we're going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her."