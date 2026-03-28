Kim Novak Implies Sydney Sweeney's Boobs Are Too Big to Play Her in Movie

Sydney Sweeney Stick Out Too Much Above the Waist to Play Me!!!

Kim Novak doesn't want Sydney Sweeney to play her in a movie ... and her famous breasts seem to be the reason why!

The actress revealed her true feelings on Sweeney portraying her in the upcoming drama "Scandalous" -- which focuses on Novak's romance with Sammy Davis, Jr. -- and, she told the Times of London the A-lister is "totally wrong to play her."

Novak says Sweeney "sticks out so much above the waist" -- which seems a lot like she's staying Sydney's God-given bust is simply too big to accurately play her.

She also worries a Sweeney-led movie about her relationship with Davis would focus on the sexual side of their relationship ... adding, "There’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time."

Novak doesn't mention Sweeney's acting abilities at all ... sticking strictly to her appearance here.

Novak met and dated Davis in the late 1950s at a time when interracial relationships were seriously frowned up. It ended after Columbia Pictures exec Harry Cohn threatened Davis through his mob connections, according to biographer Laurence Leamer.

While Novak doesn't want Sweeney taking a swing at playing her, the "Euphoria" star previously told People she's super excited to take on the role ... and to meet Novak -- though, after these comments, she may not be looking forward to it as much.