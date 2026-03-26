Sydney Sweeney Sends Brother Sweet Message as He's Deployed Overseas

Sydney Sweeney is jumping into the U.S.-Iran war conversation ... sending a sweet message to her brother, who was just deployed overseas.

The actress posted the message on her Instagram Story Wednesday night, saying she received calls from her brother, Trent, which always makes her happy after he's dispatched to a foreign region as part of the U.S. military.

Sydney wrote ... "Thinking of all our boys and girls overseas and sending my love! Thank you for your service."

The Pentagon announced Tuesday 2,000 members of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division have been deployed to the Middle East, near Iran. Wednesday, President Trump's 15-point plan to end the war was rejected by Iran.

25-year-old Trent is an Airman in the U.S. Air Force, but his current mission is unclear. Trent first entered the Air Force around April 2020, and he's previously been deployed to South Korea in November that year. When he left for basic training, Sydney posted two throwback photos of the siblings as kids with a caption wishing him good luck.