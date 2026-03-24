Sydney Sweeney Busts Through Her New Sizzling Lingerie, Watch Video

Turns Up the Heat in Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Shoot!!!

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If sex sells, Sydney Sweeney is rolling in dough ... the actress absolutely slays in a super sexy shoot for her lingerie line, SYRN -- and we have video!

Watch the clip ... Sydney poses seductively in a revealing lace number while teasing fans with a come-hither stare.

In one shot, Syd finds the perfect place to keep her popcorn warm at the movies.

As you know ... Sydney announced the new lingerie line earlier this year after scaling the iconic Hollywood sign and decorating it with bras in a legally dicey move.