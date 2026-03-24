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Sydney Sweeney Busts Through Her New Sizzling Lingerie, Watch Video

Sydney Sweeney Turns Up the Heat in Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Shoot!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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SWEENEY SLAYS
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If sex sells, Sydney Sweeney is rolling in dough ... the actress absolutely slays in a super sexy shoot for her lingerie line, SYRN -- and we have video!

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Watch the clip ... Sydney poses seductively in a revealing lace number while teasing fans with a come-hither stare.

In one shot, Syd finds the perfect place to keep her popcorn warm at the movies.

Sydney Sweeney Drops New Lingerie Line
Launch Gallery
Sydney's Lingerie Drop 💧 Launch Gallery
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As you know ... Sydney announced the new lingerie line earlier this year after scaling the iconic Hollywood sign and decorating it with bras in a legally dicey move.

Watch the video for more!

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