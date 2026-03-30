TLC's T-Boz Has Never Supported Trump Orgs, Unlike Chilli

TLC’s T-Boz is no fan of Donald Trump, sources tell TMZ, as her bandmate Chilli faces backlash over political donations she made in the past.

Sources close to T-Boz tell TMZ that the singer has “always let her views be known,” whether that be “sexual health, HIV, the LGBTQ community or Black Lives Matter.”

“T-Boz has been an advocate for the unheard voice,” the source added, who pointed out a 2017 interview the entertainer did with Channel 4 UK News, where she spoke about President Trump.

During the interview, T-Boz said, "I don't care about Donald Trump ... God is my president.” The source added that the singer’s stance hasn’t changed and that, “unless you see her say it, she shouldn’t be brought into any narrative that pulls away from that view.”

T-Boz founded TLC with Chilli and the late Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopez.

As TMZ previously reported, Chilli is facing backlash after a report claimed she made donations to Trump-related organizations.

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Chilli responded in a video posted on TMZ, where she admitted to accidentally reposting a Michelle Obama conspiracy theory on social media, but claimed any political donations were meant to benefit veterans.