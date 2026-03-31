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Taryn Manning Fires Back at Ex Holly After Attacking Her On Video

Taryn Manning HITS BACK AT HOLLY HARTMAN AFTER CRAZY FIGHT VID

By TMZ Staff
Published
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ANOTHER SIDE TO THE STORY

Taryn Manning is clapping back after her explosive fight with Holly Hartman was caught on video ... insisting there’s a whole lot more to the story.

The "Orange Is the New Black" star took to IG to address the shocking footage TMZ published Monday ... showing her unleashing on Holly in Palm Springs.

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TARYN'S WILD TIRADE
TMZ.com

While Taryn admits violence is never the answer ... she insists Holly is no victim -- claiming she took part in trashing her car, allegedly smashing her windshield and slashing her tires.

Taryn goes on to say Holly has been "living in my office because she's homeless."

Taryn Manning -- Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Taryn Manning Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Taryn makes it clear Holly is not her girlfriend ... calling her "crazy" and questioning why she's housing her at all.

However, Holly isn't backing down either ... telling TMZ Taryn's claims are "more lies" to "distract from her real problem" -- adding, "Her addictions and mental issues that she refuses to get treatment for and has punished anyone who has tried to help her."

Bottom line ... it's all bad, and seems to be getting worse.

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