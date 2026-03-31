Taryn Manning Fires Back at Ex Holly After Attacking Her On Video

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Taryn Manning is clapping back after her explosive fight with Holly Hartman was caught on video ... insisting there’s a whole lot more to the story.

The "Orange Is the New Black" star took to IG to address the shocking footage TMZ published Monday ... showing her unleashing on Holly in Palm Springs.

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While Taryn admits violence is never the answer ... she insists Holly is no victim -- claiming she took part in trashing her car, allegedly smashing her windshield and slashing her tires.

Taryn goes on to say Holly has been "living in my office because she's homeless."

Taryn makes it clear Holly is not her girlfriend ... calling her "crazy" and questioning why she's housing her at all.

However, Holly isn't backing down either ... telling TMZ Taryn's claims are "more lies" to "distract from her real problem" -- adding, "Her addictions and mental issues that she refuses to get treatment for and has punished anyone who has tried to help her."