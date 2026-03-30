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Taryn Manning Appears to Attack Girlfriend Holly Hartman, On Video

Taryn Manning Caught Terrorizing Girlfriend ... On Video

By TMZ Staff
Published
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TARYN'S WILD TIRADE
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Taryn Manning seems to have been caught in a knock-down, drag-out fight with her girlfriend, Holly Hartman, in Palm Springs, California ... and the shocking encounter was captured on video.

Watch the clip ... you can see the "Orange Is the New Black" star going into a full tirade against Holly, who appears to be recording the freak out.

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Taryn can be heard screaming, "Look what you've done to my f***ing studio!" while she appears to attack Holly.

When Taryn threatens to call the police, Holly responds, "Call the police. I'll show them you just attacked me."

Later, Taryn is seen kicking a bag in Holly's direction and appears to lunge at her again as the video cuts out.

Taryn Manning and Holly Hartman 2011 getty 1
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These two have a tumultuous history ... Back in 2016, Holly filed to get a restraining order against Taryn after several alleged brawls. At least one of those was even wilder than this one.

Taryn Manning -- Through The Years
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Taryn Manning Through The Years Launch Gallery
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The way Hartman described it, Taryn yelled ... "Pick a knife. I'm wearing a white shirt. There will be a lot of blood. You will be famous for killing Taryn Manning."

In 2012, Taryn was arrested for attacking Holly, but the charges were eventually dropped.

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