'Unflattering' Karoline Leavitt Photo Removed After White House Allegedly Raised Issue

An unflattering pic of Karoline Leavitt reportedly vanished from professional photo libraries after agencies got the message loud and clear that the White House wasn’t a fan.

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The photo in question was taken during a press briefing ahead of last year's annual turkey pardoning by the president, and according to Status, was angled upward at the White House Press Secretary holding her son on her hip -- which gave an unfavorable view of her neck.

The outlet reports the AFP agency was "made aware" the White House was displeased with the snapshot ... and swiftly removed the image from its library.

AFP’s director of brand and communications Grégoire Lemarchand confirmed to Status the photo is no longer available ... but claimed the White House did not force them to remove it from their library.

He reportedly explained, "... Our editor-in-chief determined that this specific image did not meet our editorial standards. The angle was poor and, more importantly, we already had a selection of superior images from the same event available on the wire."

As history shows, the current administration has been vocal about images they're not happy with. Remember, President Trump criticized the photo of him Time used for its cover story last fall ... calling it a "super bad picture."

Plus, the Defense Department earlier this month reportedly banned press photographers from a couple of briefings after snaps from March 2 of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were published that he allegedly didn't like.