Unflattering Pete Hegseth Pics Prompt Photog Ban

The Department of War is reportedly so mad about some pictures taken of Pete Hegseth that officials have told several photographers not to come back to the Pentagon.

Here's the deal ... the Secretary of War has delivered multiple press briefings this month in the aftermath of the United States' bombing of Iran -- the first taking place on March 2.

Photographers were allowed in the room during the briefing ... but, The Washington Post reports, photos they took of Secretary Hegseth upset DoW officials.

According to WaPo -- citing two anonymous officials -- photographers were banned from briefings on March 4 and March 10 ... and Pentagon staff photogs took photos instead.

Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson told the Post, “In order to use space in the Pentagon Briefing Room effectively, we are allowing one representative per news outlet if uncredentialed, excluding pool. Photographs from the briefings are immediately released online for the public and press to use. If that hurts the business model for certain news outlets, then they should consider applying for a Pentagon press credential.”

Remember ... numerous reputable outlets returned their credentials -- and even left the building -- after the Department of War demanded reporters sign a policy calling on them not to solicit any information the government did not authorize.