Handcuffed Woman Wiggles Out of Police Cruiser Window, on Video

Play video content Robert Williams via Storyful

Wild video from an arrest in Michigan over the weekend shows a handcuffed woman wiggling herself out of the cracked window of a police cruiser ... and cops still have no idea where she escaped to.

Check out the shocking video clip from Saturday -- the woman shimmies her way out of the window and takes off like a rocket as soon as her feet touch the ground ... her wrists still cuffed behind her.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department confirmed in a press release Monday night the woman is still on the lam, but says they believe she broke into a home just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon. They say they're acquiring arrest warrants on charges of escape, breaking and entering and larceny.

The department says they originally made contact with the female when an officer discovered a vehicle parked at an abandoned business and investigated. The driver was immediately identified, but authorities were unable to learn the identity of the passenger until they used a fingerprint scanner.

Once the female was identified, police realized she had an outstanding parole violation, and was promptly handcuffed and placed in a patrol vehicle ... and you saw what happened next.