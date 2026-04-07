Paige Bueckers Calls Geno Auriemma Final Four Drama 'Unfortunate'

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The fallout from the NCAA Women's Final Four dust-up between Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley is still buzzing … but Paige Bueckers isn’t piling on her old coach.

TMZ Sports caught up with the ex-UConn star outside LAX on Monday -- and the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is keeping the focus where she thinks it belongs. She admitted that while the handshake line situation wasn’t ideal, the real shame is that the controversy stole attention from the play on the court.

“It’s unfortunate,” Bueckers said, pointing out there was “so much good basketball being played” across the tournament … shouting out each of the Final Four teams that ended up taking a backseat to the noise.

She didn’t totally excuse how things played out between the two coaches -- “obviously, the way that it was handled wasn’t the best,” she said -- but she wasn’t about to turn on Geno either, choosing not to throw fuel on the fire.

“I’m not the person who gives out the forgiveness,” she said. “That’s for whoever decides.”

Read between the lines, and it’s clear Paige isn’t here to pile on after the Huskies' 62-48 loss to South Carolina. She’s letting the moment pass, framing it more as emotional spillover than some lasting feud.

Bueckers -- who cut down the nets with the Huskies after winning it all a year ago -- also reflected on UConn’s tournament run, saying she was proud of the squad despite the disappointing finish.

And while the college drama took center stage, Paige is already eyeing what’s next -- and she says the WNBA is about to get wild with big names like Angel Reese on the move and free agency looming.

“It’s about to get crazy … trades will happen, people will find their home,” she said, adding she’s excited now that CBA negotiations are settled and the season can finally get rolling.