Gypsy Rose Banned by TikTok After Mass Reporting, Vows to Rise Above Haters

Gypsy Rose is banned on TikTok -- at least for now -- after the platform dropped the hammer on her account ... but she’s telling TMZ the whole thing isn’t what it seems.

Gypsy tells TMZ she was hit with a ban after a wave of reporting from other users ... but not necessarily because of any new rule-breaking on her part. In fact, she says her track record on the app has been relatively clean ... only 4 violations in the 2 years she’s had her account -- and nothing recent that would justify a sudden suspension.

We’re told Gypsy has already filed an appeal and reached out directly to TikTok ... and now she’s just waiting to hear back on whether her account will be reinstated.

In the meantime, she’s not going silent ... Gypsy says she’s already up and running on a backup account to stay connected with her fans.

Play video content TikTok/@nataliireynoldss

Gypsy is no stranger to social media controversy ... she was recently flooded with criticism over a comment she made about her late mother during a TikTok challenge. Gypsy later told us exclusively she was not intending to joke about her involvement in her mom's murder, and she apologized to anyone who was offended.

As for the flood of reports that got her booted, Gypsy says that's nothing new. She tells us people have falsely reported her for years, but thinks her recent surge in content and engagement may have pushed critics into overdrive.

Play video content TMZ.com

Her take? The more she posts and succeeds, the more people want to see her fail.

Still, Gypsy’s not backing down … telling TMZ, "They don’t realize how resilient I am."