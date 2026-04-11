Nick Nemeth Calls Having Bernie Kosar In His Corner For TNA Rebellion A Dream Come True

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TNA Rebellion is gonna be Cleveland to the max -- not only is hometown kid Nick Nemeth taking the ring, he's got Browns legend Bernie freakin' Kosar in his corner!!

TMZ Sports spoke with Nemeth -- FKA Dolph Ziggler in WWE -- ahead of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling's big Pay-Per-View event in northeast Ohio on April 11 ... and he said it's wild to know one of his childhood heroes will be right by his side for the big night.

Kosar is currently recovering well after undergoing a liver transplant ... and Nemeth said this is a great way to acknowledge the former superstar quarterback coming out on top in his recent health battle.

As for what Kosar's role will be in his match against AJ Francis, Nemeth was tight-lipped ... but he did praise his opponent and how he's been living up to expectations and putting in the work outside of the ring.

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Nemeth added he REALLY wants to beat Francis' ass ... which would mean even more since his friends and family will be in the crowd.

So, how did he get Kosar on board?? Nemeth broke it down ... and it turns out they've been cool for years -- and even hit a Browns game together in the past.