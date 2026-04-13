Martin Short and Steve Martin Resume Tour, Delight Fans After Family Tragedy

Martin Short and Steve Martin have taken their hit comedy show back on the road ... and it sure looks like they put on a pair of freaking fantastic performances after a sad tour pause.

The iconic funnymen actors returned over the weekend for a show in Savannah, GA and another in Birmingham, AL ... where they left the crowds in stitches, as seen in social posts.

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As you know ... the duo's tour was paused after Short's daughter died on February 23. Multiple shows scheduled in March were rescheduled for September.

Thank you to my wife for an amazing early birthday present. I have been fans of these actors/comedians my whole life and the fact I got to see them live in person is unbelievable..Great Show to Steve Martin and Martin Short!!!!! pic.twitter.com/I7dNelvd2B @_CoachGMaddox

Videos and snaps taken by fans in the crowd shared on social media clearly show the two had a great time while putting their singing and dancing talents on full display.

TMZ broke the news that Katherine's death would not impact production for the new season of the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building."

There are only two more shows this month and then a single show in July on the pair's tour schedule before a major gap, until late September ... and it's a good bet they'll be filming the next season of 'Only Murders' during that period.