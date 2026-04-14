No Doubt Guitarist Tom Dumont Confirms Parkinson’s Won’t Stop Sphere Shows

Tom Dumont has actually been living with early-onset Parkinson's disease for several years now -- long before he went public -- sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ.

We’re told the No Doubt guitarist already knew about his diagnosis during some major recent appearances -- including No Doubt’s 2024 Coachella set, and the 2025 FireAid LA Benefit -- and still delivered.

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The 58-year-old has found a rhythm that works … balancing exercise, proper sleep, and medication to keep symptoms in check while continuing to perform at a high level.

We’re told confidence is high across the board … Dumont believes he can still bring it onstage, and everyone around him feels the same way as the band gears up for its Las Vegas residency at Sphere.

He revealed the news of his Parkinson’s in a candid Instagram video over the weekend … saying he’s been inspired by others who've shared their health journeys and hopes speaking out will help raise awareness and reduce stigma around Parkinson's.

His bandmates quickly rallied around him, with drummer Adrian Young calling him a “hero” and bassist Tony Kanal sharing his love and support.

No Doubt's 18-show run is set to kick off May 6 ... and all signs point to Dumont being ready to go with the series lasting through June 18.