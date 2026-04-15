Sexyy Red's Sexy Shots to Kick Off Her 28th Birthday!

Sexyy Red is living up to her name ... turning up the heat with a string of fire lingerie snaps as she celebrates her birthday!

The rapper just hit 28 -- and yeah, she’s looking good doing it. Our gallery’s packed with her rocking tiny 2-pieces, dripping in bling ... and even flexing a stack of cash for good measure.

Feeling adventurous? There’s even a surprise pic in the mix -- if you’re up for solving a little puzzle!