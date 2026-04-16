D4vd's Attorneys Blast L.A. Authorities For Arresting Singer Without Indictment

Yet You Still Arrested Him?!?!

D4vd's attorneys are firing back at L.A. authorities for arresting the singer, highlighting that a grand jury never even indicted him for the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas.

In a statement, D4vd's attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter tell TMZ ... "Let us be clear - the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death."

Play video content Video: D4vd Arrest Video Shows Heavy Police Presence TMZ.com

They went on ... "There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed."

The lawyers added, "David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence."

As you know, D4vd was taken into custody Thursday by the LAPD on suspicion of murdering Rivas.