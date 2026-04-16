Tulsi Gabbard Sends Criminal Referrals for 2 Trump Whistleblowers to DOJ: Reports

Mess With Trump ... You Deal With The DOJ!!!

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reportedly has two of President Donald Trump's whistleblowers in her crosshairs ... and she's now getting the Justice Department involved in potentially prosecuting them for alleged crimes against DJT, according to a new report.

According to Fox News, Gabbard sent two criminal referrals to the DOJ -- one for a whistleblower who filed a complaint that led to Trump's impeachment in his first term. The other is for an ex-intelligence community inspector general who gave Congress a heads-up on the Trump accusations regarding a 2019 phone call he made as Commander-in-Chief to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the referrals, Gabbard's general counsel wrote, "I want to refer information that may constitute possible criminal activity in violation of federal criminal law committed by one or more former employees of the intelligence community."

Earlier this week, Gabbard released documents revealing a "coordinated effort" by people in the intelligence community -- namely then-Inspector General Michael Atkinson -- to "manufacture a conspiracy" as the basis to impeach Trump in 2019.

One intelligence official told Fox News the referrals specifically target Atkinson and the unidentified whistleblower.

Gabbard's office says the docs detail Atkinson's failure to "conduct basic due diligence and willfully exceeded his statutory jurisdiction to mischaracterize the president’s phone call with Zelensky as an ‘urgent concern’ to Congress."