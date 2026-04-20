Rep. Lateefah Simon Asked About Members of Congress Partaking in 4/20 Festivities

Rep. Lateefah Simon So Who in Congress Observes 4/20?!?!!
Oops ... Charlie tried to engage with Rep. Lateefah Simon on a fun subject, but it kinda backfired.
Charlie got the Congresswoman from Oakland Monday, which happens to be 4/20, so he was all about smoke-filled rooms. Turns out, it's a solemn day for her -- it's the date her dad passed away.
Charlie was undeterred ... asking about members who might partake in the 4/20 celebrations. Trust us ... it's a subject that's near and dear to Charlie's heart.
The convo shifted to rumors that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito might retire before the midterms, so Trump could get a younger version confirmed before the election. The Congresswoman seems to be a woman of faith, because she's praying for the health of ALL Supreme Court justices, at least for the next 3 years.