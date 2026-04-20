Rep. Lateefah Simon Asked About Members of Congress Partaking in 4/20 Festivities

Play video content Video: Lateefah Simon TMZ.com

Oops ... Charlie tried to engage with Rep. Lateefah Simon on a fun subject, but it kinda backfired.

Charlie got the Congresswoman from Oakland Monday, which happens to be 4/20, so he was all about smoke-filled rooms. Turns out, it's a solemn day for her -- it's the date her dad passed away.

Charlie was undeterred ... asking about members who might partake in the 4/20 celebrations. Trust us ... it's a subject that's near and dear to Charlie's heart.