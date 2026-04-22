Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

David Del Rio Spotted in Paris With His Wife After 'Matlock' Firing

David Del Rio Bye, 'Matlock!!!' Hello, Paris!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
042226 david del rio kal
OUI, OUI, DAVID!!!
Video: David Del Rio and Wife in Paris
Gedeon Taieb/Bestimage/Backgrid

David Del Rio is a long way from Hollywood ... he's now living it up in Paris with his wife after his dramatic departure from "Matlock" amid unwanted sexual contact allegations.

TMZ has obtained the first photos and video of David and his wife in the City of Light ... and it looks like Katherine Del Rio is sticking firmly by his side following his exit from the hit CBS series.

David Del Rio And Wife PDA In Paris
Launch Gallery
PDA In Paris Launch Gallery
Gedeon Taieb/Bestimage/Backgrid

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... David and Katherine have temporarily relocated to Paris with their children, where she's currently enrolled in culinary school.

We're told David continues to deny the sex assault allegations as the situation plays out in arbitration ... and the couple is focused on staying grounded and united.

CBS
Sonja Flemming/CBS

As TMZ first reported ... David's costar, Leah Lewis, claimed he sexually assaulted her on the Paramount lot back in October 2025. He hired powerhouse lawyer Shawn Holley to represent him, and the network reopened its investigation into the actor after he demanded they review additional details. The result, however, wasn't different from when he was booted.

Related articles