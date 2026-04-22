David Del Rio Spotted in Paris With His Wife After 'Matlock' Firing
David Del Rio Bye, 'Matlock!!!' Hello, Paris!!!
David Del Rio is a long way from Hollywood ... he's now living it up in Paris with his wife after his dramatic departure from "Matlock" amid unwanted sexual contact allegations.
TMZ has obtained the first photos and video of David and his wife in the City of Light ... and it looks like Katherine Del Rio is sticking firmly by his side following his exit from the hit CBS series.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... David and Katherine have temporarily relocated to Paris with their children, where she's currently enrolled in culinary school.
We're told David continues to deny the sex assault allegations as the situation plays out in arbitration ... and the couple is focused on staying grounded and united.
As TMZ first reported ... David's costar, Leah Lewis, claimed he sexually assaulted her on the Paramount lot back in October 2025. He hired powerhouse lawyer Shawn Holley to represent him, and the network reopened its investigation into the actor after he demanded they review additional details. The result, however, wasn't different from when he was booted.