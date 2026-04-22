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Jerry Jones Nearly Wipes Out In Front Of Bill Clinton

Jerry Jones Nearly Wipes Out ... In Front Of Bill Clinton!

By TMZ Staff
Published
jerry jones falling bill clinton

Jerry Jones was holding court at a pre-draft press conference on Wednesday when things took a wobbly turn ... the president almost fell in front of the president!

The 83-year-old owner of America's Team stopped speaking mid-answer as his face suddenly lit up, pointing to the door, and saying, "The President is here to say 'hello.'"

Cue Bill Clinton, who suddenly appeared in the briefing room at the Cowboys facility in Frisco, TX.

Jones, clearly pumped to see his friend from Arkansas, jumped up from his chair ... and that's when he nearly ate it!

jerry jones
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Jerry stumbled, but was somehow able to keep his balance.

The two men, close buds going back to the 90s, shared a handshake and short conversation as the room watched ... before the 42nd POTUS left.

Jones (carefully) went back to his seat without issue ... and the presser continued.

Disaster averted!

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