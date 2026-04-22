Jerry Jones Nearly Wipes Out ... In Front Of Bill Clinton!

Jerry Jones was holding court at a pre-draft press conference on Wednesday when things took a wobbly turn ... the president almost fell in front of the president!

The 83-year-old owner of America's Team stopped speaking mid-answer as his face suddenly lit up, pointing to the door, and saying, "The President is here to say 'hello.'"

Reporter is asking a question during Jerry Jones' presser. Jerry interrupts, points toward the front door of The Star and says, "The President is here to say hello." Five seconds later, Bill Clinton walks in. Jerry trips getting up to greet him, then they spoke, and The Star is a… pic.twitter.com/IPuJ8GD7XQ @JeffDarlington

Cue Bill Clinton, who suddenly appeared in the briefing room at the Cowboys facility in Frisco, TX.

Jones, clearly pumped to see his friend from Arkansas, jumped up from his chair ... and that's when he nearly ate it!

Jerry stumbled, but was somehow able to keep his balance.

The two men, close buds going back to the 90s, shared a handshake and short conversation as the room watched ... before the 42nd POTUS left.

Jones (carefully) went back to his seat without issue ... and the presser continued.