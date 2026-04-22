'SLOMW' Producers Fight Marciano Brunette Over Trickery Claims

'Mormon Wives' producers are firing back at "Vanderpump Villa" star Marciano Brunette’s claim that paperwork doesn't bar him from suing them ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Jeff Jenkins Productions -- the company behind the Hulu reality show -- said Marciano's lawsuit should be thrown out.

As TMZ previously reported, Marciano sued 'Mormon Wives' cast member Demi Engemann and Jeff Jenkins for defamation. Marciano claimed he consensually hooked up with Demi ... only for her to make it appear he sexually assaulted her afterward.

Marciano decided to shoot for 'Mormon Wives' after being asked by his friend/cast member Chase McWhorter, months after he filed his suit. He said he was asked to sign a release after the shoot, which he says he believed was for payment ... but turned out to be an agreement that prohibited him from suing the producers.

Marciano claimed the producers were attempting to use the paperwork against him in his lawsuit. He says he never meant to release all his claims against Jeff Jenkins.

The producers said Marciano fully admits he signed the releases and assumed the risk of participating in the series.

In the filing, the producers added that Marciano filmed earlier this year and signed the release, adding "No one held his head; no one forced him to sign the Participant Release; indeed, no one forced him to participate at all."