Senator Begs WWE Exec For WrestleMania In Cleveland At Hearing

Play video content Video: Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno Asks Exec to Bring WrestleMania to Cleveland

WrestleMania has become a pressing matter on Capitol Hill ... 'cause one senator asked WWE exec Nick Khan when the Grandest Stage of Them All would make its way to Ohio -- right in the middle of a hearing on Wednesday.

The silly moment went down as a Senate Subcommittee met with the WWE president and other big names in the combat sports business -- including Oscar De La Hoya and Nico Ali-Walsh -- to discuss proposed changes to the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act.

While they, of course, discussed the topic at hand ... Sen. Bernie Moreno from Ohio had to take advantage of his opportunity to pitch WM to his turf in the future.

"Mr. Khan, if you could answer a different question -- what is it gonna take to bring WrestleMania to Cleveland, Ohio??" Moreno asked ... while also noting there's gonna be a new state-of-the-art stadium ready to go in a few years.

He also made sure to point out WWE fans show out in The Land -- after all, SummerSlam in 2024 was a pretty big success.

"2029 or 2030, which one is better for you to bring WrestleMania to Cleveland??"

Khan replied that Logan Paul has been applying pressure weekly about the same topic ... and the Maverick even reacted to the exchange on social media as well.

"DO IT @WWE," Paul said.