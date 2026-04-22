WrestleMania 42 Shatters Records Worldwide

WrestleMania 42 didn’t just deliver inside the ring -- it shattered records, making it one of the biggest events in WWE history!

WWE says the two-night spectacle at Allegiant Stadium was a hit across the board ... in ticket sales, sponsorship, merchandise, and even VIP experiences.

Mania drew 106,072 fans from all 50 states and nearly 70 countries, making Las Vegas the center of the wrestling world for the weekend, attracting a ton of big celebrities, who showed up for the action.

The action matched the hype, too. Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk in Sunday night’s main event to win the World Heavyweight Championship, while Cody Rhodes retained his Undisputed WWE title against Randy Orton on Saturday -- despite early interference from Pat McAfee.

Outside the ring, WrestleMania 42 was a huge financial success. WWE says they worked with 32 marketing partners, including major brands like Snickers, DoorDash, and Wingstop. WWE World -- the company’s five-day fan experience -- also saw record-setting attendance.

And WM's reach went far beyond the stadium -- WrestleMania 42 generated more than 1.3 BILLION social media views, up significantly from last year’s record.

Of course, WrestleMania has long been known for historic moments ... from Hulk Hogan slamming Andre the Giant in front of more than 93,000 fans at WrestleMania III to the unforgettable Attitude Era peak at WrestleMania X-Seven.

And, in recent years, the show has become a magnet for major stars, with names like Logan Paul, Bad Bunny, and Jelly Roll stepping into the ring.