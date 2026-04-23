Sandra Lee's Ex Ben Youcef Says 'Beautiful Chapter' Over After Engagement Ends

Sandra Lee's ex-fiancé Ben Youcef is speaking out on their split ... and his message is all about gratitude, respect, and moving forward.

Through his rep, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, Ben tells TMZ ... "Over the past 5 years Sandra Lee and I shared a beautiful chapter together. We traveled the world, created unforgettable memories and experienced life in a way I will always be grateful for. She is an extraordinary person and I will always have nothing but respect and admiration for her."

He adds ... "Presently I am focused on building my acting career and raising my 10-year-old twins who are my pride and joy. I wish Sandra all the happiness and success the world has to offer."

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Sandra also broke her silence on Instagram Thursday, calling the split "not an easy or quick decision," and adding she has "nothing but respect" for Ben.

We broke the story ... Lee and Youcef officially called off their engagement after five years, with Sandra's rep, Jen Abel, confirming to TMZ the former Food Network star ended things.

The news followed our recent run-in with Sandra in NYC, where she dodged questions about wedding plans ... pivoting to work instead of offering any timeline.

And then there was the detail that really got people talking ... no engagement ring. Sandra brushed it off at the time, saying her outfit didn't call for jewelry, but there was nothing on that finger, and it definitely raised eyebrows.

Sandra and Ben met in early 2021 and got engaged later that same year, making it a solid, years-long relationship.