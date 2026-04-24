'Rush Hour 4' Still a Go, Despite Report of Financial Hang-Ups

A new report that "Rush Hour 4" might've already hit a big roadblock with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker wanting major dough -- and that they ain't getting it -- is being overblown, TMZ has learned.

Puck reported on Friday ... 'RH4' is in a messy place ... because the iconic star duo has not signed on after the initial offer of $8 million apiece was rejected. The pair got around $20 million each for the third film in 2007. According to Puck, this current impasse means delays ... and maybe even a project collapse.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... negotiations with the stars are ongoing, and this is all a completely normal part of the movie-making business. We're told confidence is high that an agreement will be reached -- and Chris and Jackie will be kicking back into action.

As for the negotiations pushing back production ... our source tells us that is not accurate, the film was always scheduled to get cameras rolling in late summer/early fall, and that hasn't changed.

Brett Ratner -- fresh off the massive success of his First Lady documentary "Melania" -- is attached to direct the film, just as he did with the previous three franchise flicks.

The fourth installment in the popular comedy-action franchise was greenlit last November -- shortly after President Trump randomly said he missed old-school buddy-cop comedies ... specifically saying there needed to be another 'Rush Hour.'