Magic Players Enact Apparent Cocaine-Themed Handshake Before Big Win
Magic Players Fist 'Bump' Apparent Cocaine-Themed Handshake Turns Heads
The Orlando Magic are feeling pretty good with a 3-1 lead on the Detroit Pistons in the NBA playoffs ... or maybe it's the drugs they're seemingly pretending to sniff that's got 'em riding high.
Prior to Monday's big Game 4 victory over the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Noah Penda and Goga Bitadze got each other hyped up with a unique routine.
interesting handshake between noah penda and goga bitadze pic.twitter.com/o3hThqN5Tb @jkylemann
While waiting in the Kia Center tunnels, they started it off with some standard hand slaps and a shivering gesture ... then Bitadze put his hand out for Penda to chop up an imaginary substance before taking a sniff.
Penda -- who wound up not playing in the game -- brought it all home with a reaction to whatever he pretended to consume ... and it doesn't take a genius to figure out what it looks like.
Whatever it was, they should keep doing it -- the Magic went on to defend homecourt with a 94-88 victory to take a commanding lead in the first-round series. Bitadze had a couple points and six rebounds.
Desmond Bane led the way for Orlando ... securing 22 points on the night.
The apparent drug-inspired celebrations are nothing new in sports -- remember when Michigan baseball player Mitch Voit snorted the third-base line last year??
He later apologized for that.
Michigan baseball players are used to playing in the snow 😤 pic.twitter.com/O8SrlX8gH2 @NoahB77_
Speaking of celebrations, Grizzlies star Ja Morant was in attendance in Orlando ... and showed support for his old teammate when Bane hit a three-pointer by making a gun gesture that previously got him fined $75k by the league.
Game 5 is Wednesday night ... we'll see if the Magic bump the Pistons outta the postseason or if they coke.
CHOKE. We meant CHOKE.