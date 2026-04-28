Magic Players Enact Apparent Cocaine-Themed Handshake Before Big Win

The Orlando Magic are feeling pretty good with a 3-1 lead on the Detroit Pistons in the NBA playoffs ... or maybe it's the drugs they're seemingly pretending to sniff that's got 'em riding high.

Prior to Monday's big Game 4 victory over the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Noah Penda and Goga Bitadze got each other hyped up with a unique routine.

interesting handshake between noah penda and goga bitadze pic.twitter.com/o3hThqN5Tb @jkylemann

While waiting in the Kia Center tunnels, they started it off with some standard hand slaps and a shivering gesture ... then Bitadze put his hand out for Penda to chop up an imaginary substance before taking a sniff.

Penda -- who wound up not playing in the game -- brought it all home with a reaction to whatever he pretended to consume ... and it doesn't take a genius to figure out what it looks like.

Whatever it was, they should keep doing it -- the Magic went on to defend homecourt with a 94-88 victory to take a commanding lead in the first-round series. Bitadze had a couple points and six rebounds.

Desmond Bane led the way for Orlando ... securing 22 points on the night.

The apparent drug-inspired celebrations are nothing new in sports -- remember when Michigan baseball player Mitch Voit snorted the third-base line last year??

He later apologized for that.

Michigan baseball players are used to playing in the snow 😤 pic.twitter.com/O8SrlX8gH2 @NoahB77_

Speaking of celebrations, Grizzlies star Ja Morant was in attendance in Orlando ... and showed support for his old teammate when Bane hit a three-pointer by making a gun gesture that previously got him fined $75k by the league.

Game 5 is Wednesday night ... we'll see if the Magic bump the Pistons outta the postseason or if they coke.