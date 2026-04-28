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Magic Players Enact Apparent Cocaine-Themed Handshake Before Big Win

Magic Players Fist 'Bump' Apparent Cocaine-Themed Handshake Turns Heads

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are feeling pretty good with a 3-1 lead on the Detroit Pistons in the NBA playoffs ... or maybe it's the drugs they're seemingly pretending to sniff that's got 'em riding high.

Prior to Monday's big Game 4 victory over the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Noah Penda and Goga Bitadze got each other hyped up with a unique routine.

While waiting in the Kia Center tunnels, they started it off with some standard hand slaps and a shivering gesture ... then Bitadze put his hand out for Penda to chop up an imaginary substance before taking a sniff.

Penda -- who wound up not playing in the game -- brought it all home with a reaction to whatever he pretended to consume ... and it doesn't take a genius to figure out what it looks like.

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Whatever it was, they should keep doing it -- the Magic went on to defend homecourt with a 94-88 victory to take a commanding lead in the first-round series. Bitadze had a couple points and six rebounds.

Desmond Bane led the way for Orlando ... securing 22 points on the night.

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The apparent drug-inspired celebrations are nothing new in sports -- remember when Michigan baseball player Mitch Voit snorted the third-base line last year??

He later apologized for that.

Speaking of celebrations, Grizzlies star Ja Morant was in attendance in Orlando ... and showed support for his old teammate when Bane hit a three-pointer by making a gun gesture that previously got him fined $75k by the league.

Game 5 is Wednesday night ... we'll see if the Magic bump the Pistons outta the postseason or if they coke.

CHOKE. We meant CHOKE.

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